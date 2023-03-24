Delhi minor gangrape: DCW issues notice to MCD and Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) in connection with the gangrape of a 10-year-old girl by an MCD-run school peon and his associates in east Delhi.

The DCW has sought the detailed action taken by MCD and Delhi Police.

On Thursday, in a statement the MCD said that the incident of sexual assault with a class 5 student of Shahadara zone took place on March 14.

“The student was absent on the next day of the annual examination. The class teacher contacted her mother who informed about the sexual assault with her by the school attendant. The school principal tried to convince the girl’s parents to come to the school to file a complaint against the accused, but they were reluctant,” the MCD added.

“A committee of two school inspectors, including a female inspector, inquired into the matter and submitted its report. On the basis of Committee findings, Ajay Kumar, the school attendant, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect,” it said.

The 54-year-old peon, identified as Ajay, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, the police said, adding the police are trying to nab the remaining accused.

Ajay has been working in the MCD-run school as a peon for the last 10 years.

According to police, on Wednesday, the principal of a school, along with fellow teachers, reported a sexual assault on one of her students.

The incident allegedly took place on March 14.

“As per the complaint, the accused took her from the school to an unknown place, sedated her with some substances and raped her along with his associates. The victim was sent to LBS hospital where her medical examination and counselling was done,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Amrutha Guguloth said.

A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 328 (administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt, etc), 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal

intimidation) and Section 6 of Posco Act was registered in Ghazipur police station, and Ajay was arrested,” the DCP added.