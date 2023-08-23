Delhi: Minor raped by neighbour, DCW issues notice to police

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to Police in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in the national Capital.

According to DCW, it received a complaint from the father of the girl who informed the Commission that he lives with his family in Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar and in the night of March 23, his daughter went missing.

When he lodged a complaint before Delhi Police, he was asked to wait till morning. “In the morning the girl came back, and informed that she was sleeping on the terrace. The father has stated that after the incident, the behaviour of the girl changed and she used to remain quiet and isolated,” said the DCW.

“She was counselled by experts, but her condition worsened with time and she started getting panic attacks. On August 17, the girl was admitted in a private hospital where it was found that she was 3-4 months pregnant,” said the DCW.

“During counselling, it was also found that a boy living in their neighborhood had allegedly raped her in the night of March 23. The complainant has stated that the accused had threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, or he would kill her family,” said the DCW.

The complainant has further alleged that his daughter was also sexually assaulted in the past by another man who was living in the building of his house in Sangam Vihar from October-2018 to January-2019.

“The Commission has been informed that an FIR under section 376 IPC and 6 POCSO has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station in the matter. However, the FIR mentions only one accused and not the others. The Commission has also been informed that till now the statement of survivor under 164 CrPC has not been recorded,” it said.

The girl is presently admitted in a government hospital. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal along with member Vandana Singh visited the hospital on Tuesday 22 and interacted with the girl and her family.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report in the matter.

“The Commission has sought details of the accused arrested in the matter and reasons for not arresting the other accused persons as mentioned by the father of the girl. The Commission has also sought the details of steps taken by Delhi Police to urgently record the statement of survivor under 164 CrPC,” it said.