Delhi: Missing ex-serviceman fakes kidnapping over financial stress

In an incident reported from New Delhi, an ex-serviceman allegedly faked his own kidnapping as he was reportedly stressed over family and financial issues.

His family received a WhatsApp message which read “Sar tan se Juda Sar tan se Juda in Ajmer via Pakistan.”

The WhatsApp message also comprised a picture of the flag of the Popular Front of India. The missing person was identified as Rajender Prasad, his daughter had filed a complaint with the Delhi police based on which the FIR was registered.

In their complaint, Prasad’s family alleged that he was being followed by a few persons from a minority community for the past 10-15 days. The people allegedly pressurised Prasad to join ‘their organisation.’ The police launched an investigation and found Prasad at a railway station.

Also Read TN Dalit leader seeks quota for SC, ST and women in cooperative societies

A missing persons complaint was registered by the family of an Ex-Army Serviceman Rajender Prasad soon after he went missing, they received a WhatsApp message 'Sar tan se judaa, sar tan se juda in Ajmer via Pakistan' & a logo of PFI. Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/3wo35OWfWV — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 13, 2022

Upon being interrogated the man confessed to having sent the aforementioned messages to his family from his own mobile. He further revealed that he was stressed due to family and financial issues.