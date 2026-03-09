Delhi police denies communal angle in Uttam Nagar incident

The Delhi police on Sunday, March 8, clarified that the death of a 26-year-old man on March 4, in Uttam Nagar was due to an argument on Holi had no communal angle.

The case pertains to the death of Tarun Kumar, who suffered a head injury during a scuffle between two neighbouring Muslim and Hindu families. Addressing the media, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kushal Pal Singh, said, ” On March 4, we received information regarding a clash between two families, eight people were injured in the incident, and one of them died during treatment on March 5.”

Singh said that the case was altered to murder under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). So far seven people including one minor have been arrested in connection with the case.

“Singh’s family has revealed some names, based on which we are checking the CCTV footage, and once we have evidence against the suspects, we will arrest them”, he added. The DCP also clarified that Tarun was beaten with a stick and not stabbed with a knife.

The police official also said that the two families had previously clashed over parking issues.

Background

The incident occurred on March 4, in JJ Colony when a dispute broke out between members of Hindu and Muslim families after coloured water from a balloon splashed on a woman. However, according to local media, the colour was forcefully applied without her consent, and she was allegedly subjected to harassment. It reportedly led to a heated argument that soon escalated into a violent clash.

Several people from both families sustained injuries during the fight, and Tarun, who was seriously injured, was rushed to a hospital.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the dispute started when an 11-year-old girl, who was playing Holi from the terrace of a house, threw a water balloon at her relatives below.

The balloon fell on the road and burst, splashing coloured water onto a woman from the other family. According to Tarun’s grandfather, Maan Singh, who also sustained injuries in the clash, the woman began hurling abuses and picked a fight over the splash of colour.

He alleged that she later gathered several members of her family and community who attacked their family members while they were playing Holi. Singh claimed that although the matter appeared to have subsided initially, members of the other family later gathered and attacked Tarun when he was returning home.