Delhi Police has again scuttled our attempt to screen documentary: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Sunday the Delhi Police has scuttled their yet another attempt to screen a documentary based on the arrest of party leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

There was no immediate reaction from the police on the AAP’s claim on Sunday. However, they had said on Saturday that the party did not seek permission for screening the documentary — Unbreakable — and in any case, it could not be allowed due the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the city.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters on Sunday the police denied permission for his press conference where the documentary was to be screened.

“I want to ask the Election Commission under which rule the permission was denied. There was not going to be any public meeting, election campaigning or appeal for vote was to be made. I came alone for the press conference and screening the documentary,” Singh said outside an auditorium of the Andhra Association in Central Delhi.

He said he was verbally conveyed that the permission for the press conference and screening was denied.

A screening of the documentary, based on the arrest of AAP leaders over the last two years in corruption cases, at the Pyarelal Bhawan near ITO was prevented by the police on the ground that no permission was taken for the event which is mandatory as the MCC is in place for the February 5 Assembly polls.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the BJP was scared of the documentary because it exposes the “secrets” and “conspiracies” behind the arrest of his party leaders.

Prominent AAP leaders including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain were arrested by central agencies in corruption cases during 2023-24.