Delhi Police issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on ‘sexual assault’ remark

According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that "I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted".

Updated: 16th March 2023 8:56 pm IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and sought details of victims so that action can be taken, officials said on Thursday.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked him “to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment”.

Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them, the officials said.

