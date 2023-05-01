Delhi Police yet to record statement of women wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

The BJP MP, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor girl, has denied the charges against him.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 1st May 2023 9:20 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi Singh and others meet wrestlers during their ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, April 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is yet to record the statement of protesting women wrestlers even after three days since Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was booked over alleged sexual harassment of the players.

Police are likely to question Singh in connection with the FIRs registered against him, but no official notice has been served to him yet, officials said on Monday, adding that police are yet to record the statement of women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers, including a minor, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers following their complaints against Singh, who has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.

The BJP MP, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor girl, has denied the charges against him.

A group of top wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in on April 23 at the Jantar Mantar here to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor that has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections on outraging of modesty.

