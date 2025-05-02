Delhi rains: 3 children, one woman die after house collapses

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 2nd May 2025 9:40 am IST
New Delhi: Three children and a woman died when a house collapsed in Delhi’s Najafgarh following heavy rains in the national capital Friday morning, officials said.

“We received a call regarding a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh at 5.25 am. We deployed multiple teams on the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble,” a Delhi Fire Services official said.

“We have informed police about the matter,” he added.

