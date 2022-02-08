Delhi records maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, officials said.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, they said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 63 percent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius.