Delhi records min temp of 27.2 degrees

IMD has also predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in eastern and northeastern region of the country in the coming days.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st July 2023 10:51 am IST
New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain in the national capital during the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 62 percent.

The IMD has also predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in eastern and northeastern region of the country in the coming days.

It also said that there will be an increase in rainfall in northwest India between August 2-3.

Till August 3, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi are likely to witness light to moderate, and heavy rainfall too.

