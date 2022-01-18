Delhi reports 11,684 new Covid cases, 38 deaths

New Delhi: Continuing a declining trend for fifth day in a row, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 11,684 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but there were 38 new deaths against 24 the day before.

The new cases and fatalities took the capital’s tally to 17,34,181 and toll to 25,425.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s positivity rate has declined to 22.47 per cent, a substantial downward from Monday’s 27.99 per cent. Reporting a decline of over 5,000 cases, the active caseload in the city stands at 78,112, as per the Health Department.

With a 94.02 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 4.50 per cent while the death rate continue at 1.47 per cent.

With 17,516 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 16,30,644. A total of 63,432 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 37,540.

Meanwhile, a total of 52,002 new tests — 38,849 RT-PCR and 13,153 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,41,56,827.

Out of 1,51,314 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 86,860 were first doses and 45,582 second doses. Meanwhile, 18,872 precautionary doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,87,09,662 according to the health bulletin.