Delhi reports 21,259 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi: Delhi reported 21,259 new COVID-19 during the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 25.65 per cent, the highest since May 5 last year, informed the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

On May 5 last year, the positivity rate was 26.36 per cent in the national capital.

With the addition of 21,259 new cases, the active caseload in the city mounted to 74,881 which is the highest in the past eight months, according to the bulletin. So far, a total of 15,90,155 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi also reported 23 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,200 here.

As per the state bulletin data, the national capital has reported the highest number of deaths today since June 13 last year. On June 13, 2021, a total of 23 people succumbed to coronavirus infection.

However, a total of 12,161 people have been recovered from COVID-19 and the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 14,90,074 at present.

Currently, as many as 50,796 COVID-19 infected patients are under home isolation and 2,161 have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. Out of these 2,161 hospitalized patients, 1,908 belong to Delhi and 253 belong to other states.

Of these patients, a total of 568 patients are admitted with oxygen support, 84 are on ventilators and 523 are admitted in ICU.

As per the health bulletin, around 84.89 per cent of COVID-19 dedicated beds are still vacant in the national capital.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,97,617 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours while the total number of beneficiaries vaccinated stands at 2,77,19,689 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 546 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus infection so far, out of which 57 patients have been recovered.