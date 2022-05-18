Delhi reports 532 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Delhi logged 532 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 percent.

With this, Delhi’s COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198. A total of 24,989 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 percent and one death.

On Sunday, 613 Covid cases and three deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 percent.

On Saturday, the city logged 673 coronavirus cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.