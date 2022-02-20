Delhi reports 570 new Covid cases, 4 fatalities

New Delhi: Delhi reported 570 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 1.04 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday.

Out of these 570 cases, 92 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Saturday, the department said.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 54,614, while 730 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin issued in the evening said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,545 while the number of containment zones is at 8,583, it said.