Delhi teen stabs boy 55 times, CCTV catches dance mid-murder

New Delhi: An allegedly inebriated 16-year-old stabbed another teen more than 55 times, slit his throat, dragged the body through the street and broke into a hysterical dance while he carried out the grisly crime in east Delhi earlier this week, police said on Thursday, November 23.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in Janta Mazdoor Colony. In the 2.23-minute video filled with horror, the accused is shown threatening those around him.

The accused, who was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning has confessed to the crime. The accused approached the 17-year-old for money to buy biryani but the latter refused leading to a scuffle between the two, police said.

The CCTV footage shows the accused teen dragging a person through a narrow bylane and going on a stabbing spree.

“He did not stop there. He was seen dancing while doing the gruesome act. A person tried to open a door to see what was happening, but the accused threatened him by brandishing a knife,” an investigating officer said detailing the crime.

“The accused overpowered the victim by choking him till he fell unconscious. He took a mini knife and began stabbing indiscriminately, dragged the body into a bylane where he continued to stab on the victim’s face, neck and back,” said the officer, adding the accused was in an inebriated state.

It did not end there.

“We were also taken aback… the accused after the entire act holds the lifeless body by the hair and drags him back to the same narrow area. He robbed Rs 350 from the victim and fled,” the investigator said.

According to reports, the accused stabbed the 17-year-old 55 times. The victim was a resident of Jafrabad.

“We have already recovered the weapon used for murder. We are investigating from where he procured the knife. The CCTV footage helped us in the identification of the accused who was immediately arrested. The 16-year-old’s parents are daily wage labourers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

