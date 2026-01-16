Delhi’s favourite Bahrisons Booksellers opens branch in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As a city that has seen bookstores dwindle over the years, and even turn into mere stationery shops, Hyderabad has not had much to offer over the last decade for book lovers. That, however, might just change, as one of Delhi’s favourite and renowned legacy bookstores, Bahrisons Booksellers, is all set to open its first-ever South Indian store here.

Located on Road no 36, Jubilee Hills, the new Bahrisons store is perched right above Blue Tokai’s latest coffee shop outlet. While smaller bookstores like Akshara and Luna in the city are cosy spaces for bibliophiles, Hyderabad’s legacy stores, in fact, have sadly shut down in the last few decades.

One of them was the famous AA Hussain and Co at Abids, which, just like Bahrisons, was a family-run venture. Another favourite was Gangarams, especially the Secunderabad branch, which is now a fading memory.

Another big chain that disappeared from Hyderabad’s landscape is Walden, which, due to multiple reasons, eventually shut all of its branches post the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of book lovers mourned the loss, given that Hyderabad essentially had no other bookstores like it, or any other that came up as replacements. An entire generation of readers felt the loss.

A new haven for book lovers

What makes Bahrisons’ entry into Hyderabad even better is that it also brings about seriousness and will also, perhaps, finally give the city a much-needed space for readers to meet their authors. While Hyderabad certainly has its rich heritage and cultural depth, the city has never been a place where one can find authors regularly at bookstores.

Hyderabad is always hungry for new and exciting things, and Bahrisons’ entry into the city has excited many, especially those who have been to its legacy Delhi outlet.

“BAHRISONS Booksellers is delighted to announce the opening of The Library by Bahrisons Booksellers in Hyderabad, a thoughtfully designed book-café located in the leafy neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills. Housed in a charming bungalow, the store marks Bahrisons’ debut presence in South India and an important new chapter in the company’s 73-year journey as one of India’s most loved booksellers,” said the store in a press release on its launch.

The launch of Bahrisons in Hyderabad has many people excited indeed, especially those who are nostalgic about places like Gangarams and Walden that were once the favourites. “It’s been so long since we actually have had a nice bookstore. For many of us book lovers, we have to look at other cities like Bengaluru to find bookstores. There is, of course, the Sunday book market, but we certainly lacked a place like this,” said Faraz Akhtar, a bibliophile who has always gone to Bahrisons in Delhi.

The Hyderabad branch has been launched in collaboration with Blue Tokai Coffee, its preferred café partner. The architecture of the place has also been carefully designed with high arches and tall shelves to give visitors an immersive atmosphere. The collection has been curated by father-daughter duo Anuj Bahri and Aashna Malhotra, and will also house a select collection of luxury coffee table books and limited edition books.