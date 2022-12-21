Delhi’s Ziaqa-e-Nizamuddin run by homemakers turned entrepreneurs

Delhi: Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti, famous for its Dargah and ancient buildings as well as its Mughlai and local delicacies have a self-help women’s group who have jointly opened a restaurant named ‘Zaika Nizamuddin’, gaining popularity among tourists and locals.



This women’s (widows) self-help group was established with the help of the ‘Aga Khan Foundation’ and serves dishes in their restaurant which is different from the food available in the restaurants of Nizamuddin Basti.



In this centuries-old ancient settlement, thousands of tourists and devotees visit every day to see the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and the ancient buildings.



Its narrow streets are lined with shops selling rose petals, flower garlands and sheets. There, the aroma of Mughlai and local food lingers in the air. Lovers of delicious food often visit Nazam Ladin Basti.



In a house of the same Nizamuddin Basti, the ‘Zaika Nizamuddin’ restaurant is being run by local women of the township who manage to take care of its food and all the arrangements themselves.



These women have given a new twist to many old varieties of homemade dishes like turnip meat, keema matar, local kebabs and biryani.

One of the cooks, Fatima, told the BBC, “Well, all types of food are popular, but the demand for biryani and kebab roti here is the highest.”



We also make many kinds of vegetables. Along with non-veg, there are also varieties of green biryani and green kebabs.



Noor Jahan said that special attention is paid to cleanliness in cooking and everyone has been trained in such a way that there is no difference in the enjoyment of food. “We don’t use anything frozen or old.”



We order meat and other accessories based on our daily consumption and order. The water we give is either bottled or RO (filtered).



The Agha Khan foundation’s program director, Jyotsana Lal, was quoted by the BBC as saying, “Our job is to improve lives. While working in the settlement, we came to know that many children here are malnourished.



“We helped them set up kebab and paratha stalls at the town’s annual fair in 2015 to support their mothers, which was a huge success. From there, the concept of Savash Nizamuddin came to mind. We initially helped them set up the restaurant.



He said that he was given space for this restaurant. Today these women are running this restaurant entirely on their own. Paying the kiosk rent. Now they are economically better off and self-sufficient.



While serving food to customers in a restaurant located in a mobile van, a chef said, “Earlier we did not even leave our homes.” It was very difficult for us in the beginning but gradually we gained confidence.



This restaurant has given us an opportunity to recognize ourselves. It gave us an opportunity to identify ourselves.



Sanjay Khandelwal, a customer from Bangalore, said that he liked the food here.

Another customer, Neha Batra, said, “I only came to eat at Savash Nizamuddin because I had read in a pamphlet that the restaurant was run entirely by women.”



These eleven women belong to financially weaker sections, but Savash Nizamuddin helped them stand on their feet.



Noor Jahan, the coordinator of these women, told the BBC that our work was affected during the Covid epidemic, but the food is sold more during the winter and each woman gets Rs 10,000 to 12,000 a month.

Aga Khan Foundation official, Swati Batra has played an important role in training these women.



“This restaurant has moved on now. These women are now confident. The fame of their cuisine is spreading far and wide,” she says.



Some five-star hotels also invited women of taste to cook their special dishes.

The food here is now becoming popular at local parties and events. This group of 11 women now hopes to open more restaurants.



Chef Noor Jahan says that these women have become economically self-sufficient but at the same time they have also got an opportunity to recognize themselves.