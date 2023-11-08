Demand to replace BRS’ Charminar Assembly candidate intensified

Prominent BRS leaders have urged KCR to address the issue.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th November 2023 1:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: The call for an immediate replacement of the BRS candidate for the Charminar assembly constituency in Hyderabad has gained momentum.

Prominent BRS leaders, including Mallikarjun Yadav, Laxman, Mohammad Ilyas Qureshi, and Radha Krishna, have urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to address the issue.

They highlight that the BRS party’s candidate for Charminar has not yet received the B form, which is essential for election candidacy.

These leaders are requesting that the party’s president select a candidate in consultation with senior leaders from both the minority and majority communities within the Charminar assembly constituency. They highlight their history of working tirelessly to resolve people’s issues, regardless of their religion or community affiliation.

They also argue that the current candidate, who had previously represented the party in the last election, delivered a subpar performance and caused embarrassment to the party.

Local residents have also expressed their frustration with the candidate’s infrequent public appearances, limited to once every five years during elections.

The leaders have communicated their concerns to the party’s high command and remain hopeful that their appeal for a candidate change will be considered.

