Democracy demands that those in power deliver: Irani

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development was speaking at an annual award ceremony of a media group here.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th January 2024 10:00 pm IST
Union minister Smriti Irani

Guwahati: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday asserted that democracy demands that those in power rise above personal ambitions and work for the nation.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

She also emphasised the role of the media in functioning as a mirror for the ruling regimes so that they do not deviate from their path.

Also Read
‘Known for injustice pretending to provide justice’: Irani attack on Rahul

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development was speaking at an annual award ceremony of a media group here.

MS Education Academy

“Democracy is dialogue and partnership. Our generation knows that democracy delivers, but the new generation knows that democracy demands,” she said.

“When I say democracy demands, it means to rise beyond own ambitions and see what the nation needs,” Irani said.

She also underlined the role of media in ensuring that those in power deliver their promises.

“Media is the fourth column (of democracy). It has to be the mirror so that we don’t deviate from the path of development,” Irani, who holds the Minority Affairs portfolio as well, added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th January 2024 10:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button