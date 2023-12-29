‘Known for injustice pretending to provide justice’: Irani attack on Rahul

Amethi: In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that those who are known for injustice are pretending to provide justice these days.

“Those who are known for injustice are pretending to provide justice these days (Jo anyay ke liye jane jate hai suna hai aaj kal vo nyay ka dhong kar rahe hai),” Irani told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also said that the Wayanad MP’s Bharat Nyay Yatra was not bothersome because the people of India stand firmly behind Narendra Modi and BJP.

“We are not bothered about whatever yatra Rahul Gandhi carries out because the people of India stand firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP,” Rijiju told ANI.

“Rahul Gandhi has a habit of going to different states and using the language of division. He keeps this divisive agenda alive. We are the opposite of that. Under PM Modi, we want a united India with the motto of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’,” Rijiju added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale took a hit at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra and said, “Rahul Gandhi did the Bharat Jodo Yatra but his goal was not to “unite” the country but to “pull it apart.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also took a jibe at Gandhi’s Yatra and asserted that the grand old party lost all elections after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, adding that it will be interesting to see what they will lose after the Bharat Nyay Yatra.

The Congress Party on Wednesday announced the Bharat Nyay Yatra that will commence on January 14 in Imphal Manipur is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. After the announcement of the Congress’ Bharat Nyay Yatra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the objective of the Yatra is ‘Sabke liye Nyay’ (Justice for everyone).

The Congress Party also announced the Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. When asked about the objective of the yatra, KC Venugopal said that Bharat Nyay Yatra, the name itself reflecting the objective of the yatra, ‘Sabke liye nyay chahiye’.