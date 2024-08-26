Demolish properties of AIMIM, BRS and Congress leaders: BJP to Revanth

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has challenged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to take down properties owned by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress leaders as part of the ongoing demolition drive of illegal encroachments in Hyderabad by HYDRA.

The saffron party has made a list of properties including the Fatima Owaisi college situated on Salkam Cheruvu, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) leased farmhouse in Janwada and properties belonging to other BRS and Congress leaders which have been built by reportedly encroaching on lakes.

The challenge comes amid a series of demolitions across the city undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA), the newly constituted wing has demolished about 18 properties within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and more in Hyderabad.

The real intentions of HYDRAA will be revealed when they take action on:



1. AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin's institutions encroaching on Salkam Cheruvu.

2. KTR's farmhouse and other BRS leader's lake encroachments.

3. The farmhouses of Congress leaders.



Does Revanth Government has guts…

List of demolished properties

The list of demolished properties includes those associated with several political figures and business leaders. Among those is Pallam Anand, the brother of Congress leader Pallam Raju, whose alleged illegal structure in the ORO Sports Complex was demolished.

GV Bhasker Rao, owner of Kaveri Seeds and a former TTD member, faced the removal of his unauthorized construction. BJP leader Sunil Reddy, a former MLA candidate from Manthani constituency, also saw his alleged illegal building razed.

Additionally, Anupama, wife of Pro Kabaddi team co-owner Srinivas, had their structure demolished as well. Local BRS leader Ratnakaram Sai Raju was found to have illegally erected a temporary shed on Chintal Lake.

Congress MLA Danam Nagender was reportedly involved in supporting the demolition of a compound wall to facilitate further encroachment.