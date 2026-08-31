Demolition, encroachment removal drive around Jama Masjid begins

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, August 31, launched a demolition and encroachment removal drive in the Jama Masjid area, following directions from the Delhi High Court to survey illegal constructions and remove encroachments around the historic Mughal-era monument, officials said.

The civic body began removing encroachments from public spaces and parks in and around the Jama Masjid area this morning, a senior MCD official said.

“Encroachment of public places and parks was done, which is being removed around the monument,” the official said.

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“At least three parks in the area are being cleared of encroachment,” a senior official added.

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The action comes after the high court directed the MCD to conduct a survey of illegal constructions and encroachments in and around Jama Masjid and take appropriate action for their removal.

MCD teams reached the area in the morning and began clearing structures and other encroachments occupying public spaces around the monument, they said.

“There is an encroachment drive near Jama Masjid by authorities. We have provided adequate security to ensure there is no breach of law and order,” a senior officer said.

The Jama Masjid, one of Delhi‘s most prominent Mughal-era landmarks, attracts a large number of visitors and worshippers, with the surrounding lanes also being a busy commercial area.

The civic action is part of the follow-up to the court’s directions concerning encroachments and illegal constructions in the vicinity of the monument, officials added.