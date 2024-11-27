‘Demure’ wins Dictionary.com’s word of the year 2024 after viral TikTok trend

The phrase “So demure, so mindful!” became a viral sensation in 2024, originating from TikToker Jools Lebron, a trans woman who created a satirical video on how women should present themselves in the workplace. This trend has now culminated in Dictionary.com officially naming “demure” as its Word of the Year for 2024.

The dictionary defines “demure” as being “characterised by shyness and modesty; reserved.” The announcement highlighted how the Word of the Year reflects societal narratives and personal evolution over time.

The popularity of “demure” was largely driven by Lebron’s TikTok content, where she humorously critiques workplace appearance norms. In her videos, she presents a more subdued makeup style while contrasting it with more extravagant looks.

She quipped, “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work.” This playful commentary resonated widely, leading to its adoption by various public figures and institutions, including the White House and NASA.

Lebron’s influence has extended beyond social media; her viral success has opened doors for brand partnerships and opportunities. Following her rise to fame, she has collaborated with major brands like Verizon and Netflix, allowing her to support her personal journey and transition.

According to Dictionary.com, the term “demure” experienced a staggering 1,200 percent increase in usage across digital platforms, while searches for the word surged 200 times on their site.

As Lebron continues to gain recognition, she encourages others to embrace their own interpretations of being “demure,” advocating for mindfulness and self-awareness in personal presentation. She stated, “Your demure is what it means to you. It’s being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world.”

In addition to “demure,” Dictionary.com also released a shortlist of other contenders for Word of the Year, including terms like Brainrot, Brat, Extreme Weather, Midwest Nice, and Weird. This diverse list reflects contemporary cultural conversations and highlights the evolving nature of language in response to societal changes.