Denmark: Far right group continues desecration of Quran for 4th day in a row

"As 57 Muslim countries discuss how to stop the burning of the Quran in the West, it seems we will have to burn the Quran even more," the group wrote on Facebook.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd August 2023 9:27 pm IST
Denmark: Extremist group continue to desecrate Quran for 4th day in a row
Photo: Danske Patriots/Facebook

The members of a Danish far-right anti-Islamic group continued the desecration of a copy of the Holy Quran for the fourth consecutive day in a row in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, under police protection on Thursday, August 3.

The extremists group “Danish Patriots” burned the holy book and chanted slogans against Islam as well as unfurled anti-Islamic banners.

The members of the group chanted “F**K Islam” and live-streamed the extreme Islamophobic incident on their Facebook account.

Photo: Screengrab/Danske Patriots

“As 57 Muslim countries discuss how to stop the burning of the Quran in the West, it seems we will have to burn the Quran even more,” the group said, referring to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) online meeting held on Monday, July 31, to discuss the recent attacks.

On Monday, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi origin living in Sweden, burned another copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Swedish Parliament and demanded that Islam be banned in the country.

Sweden and Denmark have witnessed a series of protests in recent weeks, as copies of the Quran have been desecrated, sparking outrage in Muslim countries and demanding Nordic governments to put an end to the desecration.

