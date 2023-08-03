Denmark: Far right group continues desecration of Quran for 4th day in a row

The members of a Danish far-right anti-Islamic group continued the desecration of a copy of the Holy Quran for the fourth consecutive day in a row in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, under police protection on Thursday, August 3.

The extremists group “Danish Patriots” burned the holy book and chanted slogans against Islam as well as unfurled anti-Islamic banners.

Also Read Saudi FM reject attempts to desecrate Quran in call with Danish counterpart

The members of the group chanted “F**K Islam” and live-streamed the extreme Islamophobic incident on their Facebook account.

Photo: Screengrab/Danske Patriots

“As 57 Muslim countries discuss how to stop the burning of the Quran in the West, it seems we will have to burn the Quran even more,” the group said, referring to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) online meeting held on Monday, July 31, to discuss the recent attacks.

On Monday, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi origin living in Sweden, burned another copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Swedish Parliament and demanded that Islam be banned in the country.

Sweden: Iraqi Migrant Repeats Quran Burning at Swedish Parliament



Salwan Momika — the Iraqi migrant who was previously involved in Sweden Quran burning — repeats the act alongside another Iraqi migrant, this time in front of the Swedish Parliament pic.twitter.com/y39JsEs4el — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya_) July 31, 2023

Sweden and Denmark have witnessed a series of protests in recent weeks, as copies of the Quran have been desecrated, sparking outrage in Muslim countries and demanding Nordic governments to put an end to the desecration.