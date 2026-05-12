Depressed over father’s demise auto driver dies by suicide in Sircilla

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old auto driver died by suicide in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday, May 11.

The deceased was identified as Pamu Bhaskar was found hanging from a tree in the Dumaal village outskirts of Yellareddipet mandal. According to reports, Bhaskar went missing on Monday evening and was found hanging from the tree on Tuesday.

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Bhaskar was reportedly depressed due to his father’s demise, who passed away a few days ago due to a prolonged illness. The auto driver was also facing financial issues. He took the extreme step after completing the rituals for his deceased father.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.