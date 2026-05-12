Depressed over father’s demise auto driver dies by suicide in Sircilla

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old auto driver died by suicide in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday, May 11.
The deceased was identified as Pamu Bhaskar was found hanging from a tree in the Dumaal village outskirts of Yellareddipet mandal. According to reports, Bhaskar went missing on Monday evening and was found hanging from the tree on Tuesday.
Bhaskar was reportedly depressed due to his father’s demise, who passed away a few days ago due to a prolonged illness. The auto driver was also facing financial issues. He took the extreme step after completing the rituals for his deceased father.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.