Depressed, woman ends life by consuming 130 sleeping pills in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: In a series of suicide incidents reported in Sangareddy, a 30-year-old woman died by suicide after consuming 130 sleeping pills on Sunday night, July 7, in Madhavpuri Colony, Ameenpur town, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy district.

The victim has been identified as Rina, who had been divorced for several years. She was living with her parents and working from home for a software firm.

According to reports, she was undergoing treatment for depression and took the pills before bedtime. Her absence was noted when she failed to wake up on Monday morning.

Upon receiving information, she was shifted to a local hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

In another incident in Sangareddy, a 16-year-old female student attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the Social Welfare Residential School in Allapur, Raikode Mandal, early on Monday, July 8.

Malleshwari, a 10th-grade student, sustained severe spinal and leg fractures. Upon learning about the incident, she was transferred to the government hospital for medical attention.

The motive behind her suicide attempt is still under investigation, and police have registered a case.