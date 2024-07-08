Telangana: Gulf returnee murders wife, attempts suicide in Jagtial

Hyderabad: A Gulf returnee allegedly murdered his 44-year-old wife with a spade and attempted to die by suicide in Thombaraopet of Medipally Mandal in Jagtial District early on Monday morning, July 8.

The victim has been identified as Jalaja. According to reports, the accused, Rayanchu Lingaiah, who had gone to Bahrain seeking employment, returned home on Sunday evening and attacked his sleeping wife with a spade, resulting in her death on the spot.

He then surrendered to the police, having consumed pesticide, before arriving at the station, where he fell unconscious.

The police shifted him to Jagtial Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused may have killed his wife due to suspicions of her involvement in an extramarital affair.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.