Depute non-state officials to ensure error-free electoral rolls in AP

Amaravati: A group of TDP Parliamentarians on Thursday called on Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and appealed to him to immediately depute senior All India Service (AIS) officers from outside Andhra Pradesh to ensure error-free electoral rolls in the run up to the Assembly and Parliament elections in 2024.

TDP MPs Jayadev Galla, K Ravindra Kumar, K Ram Mohan Naidu and K Srinivas met Kumar and submitted a letter alleging that the District Election Officers (DEO) and the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) are unable to follow the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as they are allegedly under pressure from the ruling YSRCP leaders.

“We sincerely appeal to the ECI to immediately depute senior AIS officers from outside AP as observers to ensure thorough and dispassionate processing of all pending applications,” said the MPs in the letter to the CEC on electoral rolls.

They also requested the CEC to direct those officers to examine and evaluate the work done until now on draft electoral rolls which were published on October 27 in all the Assembly Constituencies, among others.