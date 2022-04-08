Despite court order, Aakar Patel stopped again at immigration

Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel was on Thursday was stopped again at the immigration at Bangalore airport.

Earlier on Thursday, a local court in Delhi had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to withdraw the LookOut Circular issued against Patel in connection with his alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA). The court also ordered the investigative agency to issue an apology to him.

However, there is an inherent contradiction in the stand taken by CBI, on the one hand, CBl claims that the LOC was got issued as the applicant was a flight risk, and in contradiction to that the accused was not arrested during the investigation and charge sheet was filed without arrest, the court said.

Patel took to Twitter after being held back at the airport and said, “have been stopped at immigration again. cbi has not taken me off their look out circular”

With inputs from PTI