Despite rain, heat reigns in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Despite rains in parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru for the last two days, Saturday still registered above normal Maximum temperatures, according to weather experts.

Highest maximum temperature was recorded today at Kalaburgi (44.7 degrees Celsius). It was followed by Raichur (44.4 degrees Celsius). Both districts crossed the 44 mark on Friday too, according to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, India Meteorological Department.

In Bengaluru, while rain brought the temperature down a notch on Friday, it went back to being unusually hot on Saturday.

Bengaluru HAL recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius today, while yesterday it was 36.6 degrees Celsius. In Bengaluru , temperature jumped from 37 degrees Celsius to 37.6 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru KIAL went from 39.1 to 39.2 degrees Celsius.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Bengaluru Rural’s Hosakote received the highest rainfall of 79.5mm on May 3.

It also released a rainfall forecast till May 11, predicting isolated to scattered with very light to moderate rains/thunderstorms and lightning activity likely over parts of Malnad and south interior Karnataka, till May 6. Rest of Karnataka is likely to remain dry, stated the forecast.

Between May 7 and 11, enhancement of rainfall is likely in more places in south interior Karnataka and parts of Malnad. Rest of Karnataka too is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall.