Palwel Hindu mahapanchayat: Hate speeches continue despite warning

Speakers at the Hindu mahapanchayat held at Palwel in Haryana on Sunday, August 13, issued open threats to the police on guard in the state despite a warning from the state police that strict action will be taken if anyone indulges in hate speech.

A speaker was heard saying, “If you raise a finger, we will cut off your hands,” while another demanded licences for rifles, a report by NDTV said. The organisers stated that the speakers were warned not to deliver hate speeches, but some speakers ignored it, the report further said.

The meeting is being conducted at Pondir village at the Palwal-Nuh border two weeks after six people were murdered in communal riots in Haryana.

It was originally planned to be held in Nuh district’s Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The mahapanchayat is being held under the banner of ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj’, in which Hindu outfits including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is participating.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh during a VHP procession.

Meanwhile, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh claimed that the yatra will resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.

(With excerpts from PTI)