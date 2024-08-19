Details of Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming new drama after Gentleman

Islamabad: Fans of the popular Pakistani drama Tere Bin have been eagerly awaiting news of a sequel, especially after the lead actors, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, recently embarked on a USA tour to meet and greet their fans. Speculation was rife that the tour might be tied to promotions for Tere Bin 2.

However, it appears that fans will have to wait a bit longer for the much-anticipated sequel.

In the meantime, Yumna Zaidi is preparing for her next big project, but it’s not Tere Bin 2. Instead, she is set to star in a new drama titled Khoon Baha, which will air on Hum TV. Yumna will reunite with her Nayab co-star, Usama Khan, who is also set to appear in Sun Mere Dil on Geo TV before this new project.

Khoon Baha is penned by writer Rabia Razzaq, with Saqib Khan taking on the role of director. The drama boasts a talented and intriguing supporting cast. While the premiere date is yet to be announced, fans are already buzzing with excitement for Yumna Zaidi’s latest venture.