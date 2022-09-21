DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate only 50% of departures till Oct 29

SpiceJet has been under the DGCA radar over many safety concerns including turn backs, technical malfunctions, fuel problems, emergency landings and diversions to other cities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st September 2022 5:40 pm IST
The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered budget carrier SpiceJet to operate only 50% of departures till October 29.

In a release on Wednesday, the DGCA said that the decision was taken as a cautionary matter. “The review has indicated that there is an appreciable reduction in a number of safety incidents, as a matter of abundant caution the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated 27.7.2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule i.e. 29.10.2022,” the release stated.

The release also stated that during the period the airline will be subjected to “Enhanced surveillance” by the DGCA.

Recently SpiceJet has been under the DGCA radar over many safety concerns including turn backs, technical malfunctions, fuel problems, emergency landings and diversions to other cities.

