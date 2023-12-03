DGP Anjani Kumar meets Revanth Reddy, reviews security arrangements

Hyderabad: After the vote counting trends showed Congress getting a majority in Telangana, DGP Anjani Kumar along with Additional DG, Mahesh Bhagwat and Additional DG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar Jain met the TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Sunday and congratulated him.

The top caps reached Revanth’s house and presented a flower bouquet to him, extending greetings to the TPCC chief. Alongside, they also discussed the security arrangements.

Top Telangana police officers DGP Anjani Kumar, Mahesh Bhagwat and Sanjay Kumar Jain congratulate TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on the Congress party's success. pic.twitter.com/IAIXxMTAfj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Security has been beefed up at Gandhi Bhavan and residences of Congress leaders. Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) will now provide security to Revanth Reddy.

As per reports, Revanth Reddy will reach Gandhi Bhavan today to participate in celebrations with the workers.

As per the Election Commission, Anumula Revanth Reddy is leading from both seats –Kodangal and Kamareddy.

Congress workers poured milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party continues its lead in the state.

They were also seen bursting firecrackers and dancing outside the party office and Revanth Reddy’s house in Hyderabad.

The Telangana election results will be important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further solidify its presence in the South.

The Congress party, which is now poised to form the government, was completely written off just six months ago.

Several factors have contributed to the Congress’s upturn: Perceived anti-incumbency at the constituency level against BRS MLAs; energy infused by the Karnataka victory in the party leaders and cadres and the BJP’s decline following the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the Telangana unit chief.

Telangana CM KCR is leading from the Gajwel seat but trailing on the Kamareddy seat. On the other hand, the AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading from the Chandrayangutta seat while Mir Zulfiqar Ali is leading from the Charminar seat.

(with inputs from ANI)