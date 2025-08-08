Mumbai: As rumours of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s budding romance continue to dominate headlines, fans can’t help but take a closer look at the couple’s personal and professional lives, including just how wealthy they are. And spoiler alert: it’s a lot.

Recently, a report by News18 confirmed the two are indeed dating, though they have no intention of making it official just yet. A source close to the duo shared, “Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new… they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible.”

As the buzz around the new couple grows, let’s take a quick look at their net worth and just how successful they are individually.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating rumours go viral (Image Source: X)

Dhanush’s Net Worth in 2025

From Raanjhanaa to Asuran, Dhanush has built an enviable career with back-to-back hits across industries. His net worth in 2025 is estimated to be a whopping Rs 230 crore, making him one of South India’s richest actors.

He reportedly charges Rs 12–15 crore per film, and apart from acting, earns big through endorsements, music, direction, and production. His face is associated with several leading brands, adding crores to his annual earnings.

Mrunal Thakur’s Net Worth in 2025

Mrunal, who made a successful leap from television to films, is now a familiar name across both Bollywood and Tollywood. With an estimated net worth of Rs 33 crore, Mrunal charges Rs 2 crore per film and reportedly earns Rs 60 lakh per month through a mix of films, OTT projects, endorsements, and event appearances.

Together, their combined net worth stands somewhere between Rs 260 to Rs 270 crore, making them not just a powerful duo in terms of chemistry, but also serious financial heavyweights.