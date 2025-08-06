Mumbai: The Indian film industry has always been abuzz with surprising relationships and unexpected dating rumours and the latest duo to spark curiosity is none other than South superstar Dhanush and talented actress Mrunal Thakur.

Dhanush, Mrunal’s dating rumours

After his separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, it seems Dhanush may have found love again. According to reports, the actor is now dating Mrunal Thakur. The rumours began doing the rounds after the two were spotted together at the premiere of Mrunal’s latest film, Son Of Sardaar 2. Not just that fans were quick to point out that Mrunal was also seen at the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s upcoming Hindi film, Tere Ishq Mein, further fuelling the speculations.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush dating? pic.twitter.com/njjXzV2EP8 — Dimple parody (@hayathidimple) August 5, 2025

While fans are excited to see Dhanush happy again, some are also talking about the age gap between the rumoured couple. Dhanush, who was born on July 28, 1983, recently turned 42, while Mrunal celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 1, 1992, making for a nine-year difference.

A source close to the couple reportedly confirmed their relationship to News18, stating, “Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they have no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted.”

While the couple has chosen to stay low-key for now, their increasing public appearances together have certainly caught the attention of fans and media alike. Whether or not the rumours are true, only time will tell.