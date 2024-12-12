Telangana: Dharani portal to be temporarily unavailable

Hyderabad: The Dharani portal, a platform for land records and revenue services in Telangana will be temporarily unavailable due to a scheduled database version upgrade. The maintenance work is set to begin on December 12 at 5:00 pm and is expected to conclude by the early morning of December 16.

During this period, all services on the Dharani portal will be inaccessible. The government has issued a notice apologizing for the inconvenience and requested the public’s understanding as they complete the necessary upgrades.

Earlier, the chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) has issued guidelines and procedures for the disposal of pending applications on the Dharani Portal, based on the recommendations of the Dharani Committee. These guidelines are to be followed by additional collectors and revenue development officers (RDOs).

In a circular issued by Navin Mittal, CCLA, on Tuesday, November 26, the additional collector has been designated as the final authority for approving applications related to mutation, pattadar passbook cases in courts, issuance of pattadar passbooks where the name is listed as ‘house/house site,’ and passbook data corrections.