‘Dharma’ different from Western notion of religion: Bhagwat

Ujjain: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday, September 18, asserted that India’s concept of secularism lies in its historical practice of non-discrimination among faiths, while cautioning that human arrogance and ego lead to the misconception that one can control the natural order.

Addressing around 1,700 Gen Z participants at the ‘Yuva Dharma Sansad’ in Ujjain, Bhagwat said that India’s understanding of ‘dharma’ is fundamentally distinct from Western notions of religion, which emerged from historical conflicts between rulers and religious authorities.

“Our state has always been intermingling. It does not discriminate among its people. This is the meaning of ‘panth-nirpekshata’ (secularism) for us,” he said, adding that while religion binds, ‘dharma’ liberates and leads to ‘moksha’ (salvation).

Warning against human vanity, Bhagwat noted that a person’s ego often creates a false sense of absolute control.

“Take the Sun, for example. Its rising and setting are certain. Man, in his arrogance, believes that everything runs by his own authority. And because of that, he carries the misconception that even such things should and do move according to his own will. But that’s not the case. You cannot do anything about it,” the RSS chief said.

Taking a swipe at the remarks, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X, asking “Is he referring to a supposedly non-biological being whose avataran diwas was just celebrated?”

Gen Z outreach post-Jantar Mantar protest

The RSS has stepped up its outreach to Gen Z following a massive students’ protest over NEET exam paper leaks at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which brought youth discontent to the fore and led to the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Detailing the ‘dharmic’ approach to life and business, Bhagwat urged young people to shed prejudices and adopt environmental responsibility, warning that the destruction of forests amounts to ‘adharma’.

Bhagwat said he was happy to see youngsters discussing ‘dharma’ at a time when some considered it an old people’s affair.

Bhagwat said the Western concept of secularism emerged from conflicts between rulers and religious authorities and, therefore, did not fit the Indian context in the same manner.

The RSS chief said India had traditionally viewed material and spiritual aspects of life together rather than separating them.

Distinguishing between ‘dharma’ and religion, Bhagwat said that the two should not be treated as synonymous.

He noted that the English language had no exact equivalent for the Indian concept, and the word ‘religion’ had historically been used to explain it to Western audiences.

‘Dharma has to be recognised, practised’

Bhagwat said religion could become sectarian when separated from ‘dharma’, which he described as being based on truth, compassion, purity and self-discipline.

“Dharma is not something to be discovered; it has to be recognised and practised,” he said.

He described ‘dharma’ as a principle that sustains the universe, promotes the progress of all and determines duties, while taking into account the nature of every living being and object.

The RSS chief further noted that ‘dharma’ was reflected in human conduct and urged the young participants to shed prejudices if they wanted to understand it.

He also linked ‘dharma’ with environmental responsibility, saying human beings had a duty to protect nature. Destruction of forests and environmental degradation amounted to ‘adharma’ (unrighteousness), Bhagwat asserted.

He urged young people to respect other forms of worship while remaining committed to their own traditions.

Bhagwat said India’s tradition sought to unite people rather than divide them and maintained that the country had historically tried to help even those who differed from it or caused it difficulties.

‘Indian entrepreneurs seek dharmic view on business’

Referring to his recent visits to New York, Toronto and London, Bhagwat said people there and Indian entrepreneurs had sought the “dharmic view” on business and wealth creation.

Bhagwat said they were concerned that their businesses were generating not only happiness but also suffering.

He questioned the pursuit of excessive wealth at the cost of family life, citing the example of people leaving home at 5 am and returning at midnight in order to earn more money, only to find that their children hardly know the people who come to their place on holidays.

He said such an imbalance in development was unhealthy, comparing it with the growth of only one part of the body while the rest remained unchanged.

Explaining the ‘dharmic’ approach to business, Bhagwat said it involved giving back to society.

He cited the tradition of business communities building ‘dharamshalas’ and charitable hospitals, where people were provided services without being charged, comparing them with corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of today.

Bhagwat urges youth to be successful and purposeful

He said ‘dharma’ flourished through human sacrifice and giving and quoted a Sanskrit saying to stress the importance of sacrifice for fulfilment in material and spiritual life.

Bhagwat said there was no restriction on earning wealth, but people should retain only what was necessary for themselves and share the rest with others.

“Your life should move forward in such a way that the lives of others also move forward,” he said, stressing that one’s livelihood should not cause suffering to others.

Citing a Buddhist teaching, Bhagwat said ‘dharma’ meant refraining from causing pain to others, earning one’s livelihood efficiently and ensuring that one’s earnings did not come by depriving or harming others.

Bhagwat said India had remained economically prosperous for about 1,600 years without the kind of environmental damage seen today and referred to the country’s long agricultural tradition.

He also urged the youth to become successful as well as purposeful and contribute to creating a world marked by happiness and peace.

The three-day event, organised by Sevagya Sansthanam, is the sixth edition of the Yuva Dharma Sansad, following events in Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar and Kanchipuram. The event will be held in Dwarka next year.