Dharma shares negative review on Gehraiyaan ‘by mistake’

Mumbai: The Shakun Batra’s directorial ‘Gehraiyaan’, which was among much-awaited films of the year, finally got released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

Gehraiyaan has been receiving mixed response from both the audience and critics. While many are praising the actors’ performance, a section of movie goers have been calling the storyline a ‘boring’ one.

Amid all these reactions, what grabbed everyone’s eyeballs is Dharma Productions’ ‘accidentally’ shared negative review on the film. Their story had the screenshot of a tweet by Twitter user Adnaan Khan which read, ‘The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me”.

pic.twitter.com/aq0aJyd1qf — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) February 13, 2022

However, the production later deleted the tweet, but the screen shot of it take by the social media users is going viral on internet and netizens had a meme day.

‘OMG why did they do that?’, wrote a Twitter user. ‘Ohh, self burn – those are rare’ wrote another. Adnaan Khan whose tweet was shared by Dharma Productions’ Instagram, reacted to the error. ‘Some intern is getting fired,’ he wrote.

Some intern is getting fired 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ay7Hns4rZL — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022

