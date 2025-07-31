Dharmasthala mass grave case: SIT recovers human bones on third day

Mangaluru: In a major development in connection with the mass grave allegation case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered human bones during the excavation of the sixth burial site on the third day along the premises of Dharmasthala in Karnataka, sources confirmed on Thursday, July 31.

SIT suspect male bones

Two human bones, suspected of a male, have been found at three meters on the third day of the excavation site near the Nethravathi River. It is believed to be one of the 13 spots where the former Dalit sanitation worker-turned-whistleblower claimed he had buried many bodies between 1995 and 2014.

The recovered bones will be documented and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination and DNA analysis.

Following the recovery, SIT is proceeding cautiously with the digging process. The excavation is being carried out in the presence of the Tehsildar, forensic science experts.

Sources stated that the whistleblower, who worked at the Dharmasthala for nearly 20 years, has claimed that he had buried 8 bodies at the 6th burial site.

However, no official statement has been released yet regarding the discovery.

Meanwhile, DGP and IGP MA Saleem issued an order deputing nine additional police personnel, including a head constable and several constables, to assist the SIT in the ongoing investigation. Earlier, the department had provided 20 police officers to the SIT.

Digging continues on third day

Digging at the marked burial sites continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday, despite rain. Of the 13 marked burial sites, excavation work is currently underway at sites numbered 6, 7, and 8.

Civic workers are being deployed to carry out the digging, while Tehsildars, forensic science experts, and the complainant are also present at the site for monitoring.

SIT chief Mohanty had earlier stated that nothing had been recovered from the burial sites excavated so far.

However, reports have surfaced that sleuths recovered a red, torn blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi from the first burial site.

Additionally, the whistleblower and complainant in the case has reportedly submitted a skull, allegedly excavated from the burial site, to the SIT.

Dharmasthala controversy

The controversy erupted on July 3, when a former sanitation official alleged that he had been compelled to bury human remains, largely women’s bodies, washed up on the banks of the Nethravati river near the famous Dharmasthala temple. The witness was a Dalit man who said the burials took place over almost two decades, from 1995 to 2014. A case was lodged the next day, July 4.

The testimony, now under record in a magistrate’s court, triggered massive public outrage and compelled the Karnataka government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the serious charges.

Dharmasthala files plea against media reports

The temple has been under the care of Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Bhushan awardee Veerendra Heggade since 1968.

On July 18, Heggade’s brother, Harshendra Kumar D, filed a defamation suit, which resulted in a gag order issued by a Bengaluru civil court. The court also ordered the removal of 8,812 web links containing content related to the allegations. On July 23, the Supreme Court refused to admit a plea challenging the gag order, escalating the debate on transparency and public interest.