‘Dharmaveer 2’ politically motivated, disrespectful to Sena leader Anand Dighe: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said “Dharmaveer 2”, the second part of a film based on the life of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, was politically motivated, and the makers were dishonouring the memory of the late leader.

Dighe is considered to be Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s political mentor.

The first part of the film was released in 2022, just before Shinde led a rebellion in the Shiv Sena against Uddhav Thackeray and became the chief minister by toppling the Thackeray-led coalition government.

The trailer of “Dharmaveer 2” was released on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Raut said disloyal people were misusing Dighe’s name to take their political cause forward and legitimise their betrayal.

“Falsehood is being spread through the film’s dialogues attributed to Dighe, who was loyal to party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray,” the Sena (UBT) leader alleged.

He said if the film’s first part ended with Dighe’s death, how could there be a second part to it?

The film is being released with an eye on the upcoming state assembly elections, he said.

Raut claimed the film was politically motivated and disrespectful to Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, who shared an “excellent guru-discipline relationship”.

Asked about the BJP’s state convention in Pune, the Sena leader said irrespective of who makes Maharashtra their base for the elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the next government.