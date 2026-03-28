Dhoni set to miss firs two weeks of IPL due to calf strain

Dhoni has continued playing the IPL ever since retiring from international cricket in 2020.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th March 2026 11:40 am IST
IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS
New Chandigarh: Chennai Super Kings' M S Dhoni plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, in New Chandigarh, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of the IPL due to a calf injury, the franchise said on Saturday, March 28.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026,” said CSK in a statement.

Dhoni has continued playing the IPL ever since retiring from international cricket in 2020.

Subhan Haleem

The 44-year-old’s future in the IPL becomes a topic of intense discussion following CSK’s campaign every season. Considering Dhoni only plays the IPL, it becomes tougher to maintain match fitness.

Though Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of the side, Dhoni is the de facto leader of the franchise having stayed with them since 2008 barring the time they were suspended from the competition.

Dhoni played 14 games in the previous IPL and batted lower down the order to provide the final flourish to the innings. He has also had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement and underwent a surgery in 2023.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

CSK open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th March 2026 11:40 am IST

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