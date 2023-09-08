Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US President Trump

New Jersey: India’s World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying a friendly round of golf with former President of the United States of America Donald Trump here.

Trump hosted the wicketkeeper-batter to play golf at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

It has been learned that Dubai-based entrepreneur Hitesh Sanghvi brought Dhoni to the Rudy Giuliani fund-raiser, hosted by Trump to pay for his former lawyer’s legal bills.

Giuliani was indicted alongside Trump for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

A picture and a video of Trump and Dhoni playing have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the group picture, Dhoni is seen in his vintage long hair while Trump was wearing a red coloured MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap.

The dasher from Ranchi was also seen enjoying the quarterfinal match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the US Open in New York a day earlier.

Dhoni had led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title earlier this year. The 42-year old had undergone a surgery on his left knee in June.