Dhruva Space setting up 2.8 lakh sq ft facility in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Space tech start-up Dhruva Space is building a 2.8 lakh square feet facility on the outskirts of Hyderabad for assembly, integration, and testing of its various satellite infrastructure products.

Dhruva Space’s assembly, integration, and testing (AIT) facility will be located at the TSIIC Hardware Park II in Shamshabad and will manufacture satellite platforms and subsystems, satellite orbital deployers, ground station equipment, among others.

Situated on a plot of 6.5-acre land allocated by the Telangana government, the AIT facility will be completed in a multi-phase approach over a period of five years, the company said in a statement.

The first phase comprises 1.5 lakh square feet including a 20,000 square feet Solar Array Assembly Line, set to be ready in the next 18 to 24 months, it said.

Founded in 2012, the start-up manufactures end-to-end satellite infrastructure such as solar panels, satellite software, communication systems, and satellite deployers.

The Shamshabad facility aims to position Dhruva Space as a hotbed for space technology in India by creating a world-class campus that is a true representation of India’s emerging stature in the world, the statement added.

Abhay Egoor, chief technology officer and co-founder of Dhruva Space, said the AIT facility will cater to the growing small satellite market, and the company’s indigenous development of space-grade solar arrays.

He said the company was already in talks with large global OEM (original equipment manufacturer) players who were looking to leverage this infrastructure to act as a capacity doubler to cater to their global supply demands.

Dhruva Space launched two satellites and tested its satellite orbital deployer on two separate missions of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles last year.