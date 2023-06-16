Dhul-Hijjah 2023: Saudi calls on Muslims to sight moon on Sunday

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Friday called on Muslims to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444-2023 on Sunday evening, Dhul Qa’dah 29.

In an announcement, the court called on Muslims who sight the moon by the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

If June 18 is the last day of Dhul Qa’dah, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on June 19.

Islamic month lasts for 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar, depending on the moon sighting. But, if it completes 30 days, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on June 20.

#المحكمة_العليا تدعو إلى تحري رؤية هلال شهر ذي الحجة مساء يوم الأحد التاسع والعشرين من شهر ذي القعدة لهذا العام 1444هـ.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah in which the Haj is performed, followed by Eid Al Adha.

Haj is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and is considered a religious duty that must be completed during the life of every healthy and economically capable Muslim.

This year, Haj is expected to start on June 26.

The Kingdom expects to receive two million pilgrims during this season. For being the first to be held completely without restrictions after varying closures in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.