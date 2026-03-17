Dhurandhar 2 advance booking breaks records ahead of release

Hyderabad: The most anticipated movie of 2026, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is all set to hit theatres on March 19. Paid previews will begin on March 18. The sequel continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan’s Lyari town, and his pursuit of Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal.

Record-Breaking Runtime

The film has been certified A by the Censor Board of Film Certification and has a runtime of 232 minutes, or 3 hours and 52 minutes. This makes it one of the longest Indian films ever, ranking seventh after classics like Tamas, Lagaan, and Mera Naam Joker. Its length has sparked a wave of humorous memes online, with social media users joking about packing suitcases, snacks, and pillows to watch the movie.

Advance Bookings and Pre-Sales

Even before release, Dhurandhar 2 is setting records at the box office. Paid previews alone have earned Rs. 37.11 crore in advance ticket sales in India. Worldwide pre-sales have crossed Rs. 100 crore and are expected to reach Rs. 150–200 crore. The film has sold over 5 lakh tickets for previews and the first day, making it one of the biggest advance bookings in Indian cinema history.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features returning actors including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. R. Madhavan joins the cast as Ajay Sanyal, and Yami Gautam is expected to make a cameo appearance.

Pan-India Release

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is expected to face capacity issues in many theatres due to high demand. Trade analysts predict a historic opening weekend, with the potential to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Box Office Expectations

Following the massive success of the first film, which grossed over Rs. 1,400 crore worldwide, the sequel is expected to redefine Bollywood box office standards. With paid previews and advance sales breaking records, Dhurandhar 2 could challenge even South Indian blockbusters and mark a major comeback for Hindi cinema.