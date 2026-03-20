Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken a historic start at the worldwide box office. The spy thriller released on March 19, 2026, and created a massive impact from its very first day.

Massive Opening with Paid Previews

The film began its journey with record-breaking paid previews on March 18. It earned around Rs. 43 crore net in India and Rs. 75 crore gross worldwide even before its official release. This early boost helped the film cross Rs. 100 crore globally within hours of release.

Day 1 Box Office Performance

On its first official day, Dhurandhar 2 collected approximately Rs. 102 crore net in India, marking the biggest single-day collection ever for a Hindi film. Including previews, the total domestic collection reached around Rs. 145 crore net and Rs. 172 crore gross.

At the worldwide level, the film earned between Rs. 236 crore and Rs. 240 crore gross on Day 1. Overseas markets contributed nearly Rs. 60 to Rs. 65 crore, showing strong global interest despite no festival advantage outside India.

Records Broken

Dhurandhar 2 has shattered multiple records. It surpassed the previous Bollywood opening record of Rs. 129 crore set by Jawan. It also went ahead of Pathaan and Animal, both of which crossed Rs. 100 crore on their opening day.

The film did not just dominate Bollywood records but also outperformed major pan-India films. Its opening exceeded RRR, Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and KGF Chapter 2, making it one of the biggest openers in Indian cinema history.

Pushpa 2 Still Holds the Top Spot

Despite the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, Tollywood’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to hold the number one position for the highest opening day in Indian cinema. The Allu Arjun starrer created history by grossing Rs. 294 crore worldwide on Day 1, making it the biggest opening ever. With its Rs. 240 crore start, Dhurandhar 2 now secures the second spot among the highest opening day collections in Indian film history.

The strong performance is driven by high anticipation, the success of the first film, and festive holidays like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in India. The film also expanded well in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, boosting collections further.

About the Film

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film features Ranveer Singh along with R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The story continues the journey of an undercover Indian agent dealing with crime networks and political conflicts.