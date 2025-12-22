Dhurandhar beats Animal’s box office collection, emerges as 10th highest grossing film

Akshaye Khanna from Dhurandhar
New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s directorial “Dhurandhar”, featuring Ranveer Singh, has surpassed the box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal to emerge as the 10th highest grossing film in India by earning over Rs 560 crore by Monday.

On Sunday, the movie earned an estimated Rs 555.75 crore to nudge out Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal” (Rs 553.87 crore) from the 10th spot in the top 10 list, which is ruled by “Pushpa 2” with its Rs 1234.1 crore collection, followed by “Baahubali 2” at Rs 1030 crore, according to box office tracking website Sacnilk.

“Dhurandhar” added another over Rs 9 crore on Monday but the final figures are yet to be out.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film, set in Karachi’s Lyari town’s underworld where the lives of a network of criminals, informants and operatives intersect.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” released in 2023.

“Dhurandhar” is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

