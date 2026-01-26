Hyderabad: Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and has continued to perform strongly at the box office even after nearly two months. Despite facing competition from multiple new releases each week, the film has remained steady and is still among the top-grossing Hindi films of the year so far.

After maximizing its theatrical earnings, Dhurandhar is now preparing for its digital debut. According to reports, the film is expected to start streaming on Netflix from January 30. This will allow viewers to revisit the espionage drama from the comfort of their homes.

Trade analysts suggest the makers intentionally delayed the OTT release to extract maximum value from theatres. Plans to release dubbed versions in south Indian markets were reportedly dropped due to the packed Christmas release calendar, shifting the focus to an OTT-first strategy.

High-Value OTT Deal Creates Buzz

The digital deal for Dhurandhar has created significant buzz in film trade circles. As per Sacnilk, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for both Dhurandhar and its upcoming sequel Dhurandhar 2, slated for release in 2026, as part of a combined deal worth nearly Rs 130 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office Performance

Dhurandhar enjoyed an exceptional theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs 833.4 crore net in India in 52 days. Its India gross collection is estimated at Rs 996.3 crore, while the worldwide total stands at around Rs 1,288.9 crore.