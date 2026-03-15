Dia Mirza urges all to change how we live to heal our rivers

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza frequently uses her social media handle to talk about the various environmental issues that tend to pose a threat to our survival in the future.

This time, Dia decided to speak up about how to heal our rivers. The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress said that in order to save the rivers, one must make small changes in our habits in everyday life.

Dia even gave some insightful suggestions, such as closing the tap while brushing, putting the water from the filters in the plants, switching to phosphate-free cleaners, and adding tap aerators, among other things.

The ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ actress shared a thought-provoking note on her official Instagram handle, saying, “To heal our rivers, we must change how we live…It starts at the tap: Closing it while brushing saves up to 12 liters of water every minute. In the kitchen, we can mimic the forest by repurposing “rejected” water from filters to water our plants, ensuring no drop is wasted.”

“We must also stop the “white foam” at the source by switching to natural, phosphate-free cleaners like soapnuts. Adding tap aerators reduces our flow by 40%, and fixing a single leak can save 50 liters a day,” she went on to write.

Dia pointed out that by ensuring that our rivers are clean, we are securing a lifeline for the coming generations.

“These small daily acts are the heartbeat of a Jan Andolan—a people’s movement. Let the Yamuna and Ganga no longer reflect our waste, but our wisdom. By slowing our water and cleaning our conscience, we ensure these lifelines flow with purity for generations,” she concluded the post.

Recently, Dia raised her voice against the ongoing environmental degradation in Mumbai.

She pointed out that even her almost five-year-old son understands that when trees are cut down, “we are not clearing land, we are erasing life.”